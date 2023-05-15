Family’s plea for help as young Irishman goes missing in Switzerland
Sligo man Justin Flannery (26) is believed to fallen into a river in Lauterbrunnen.
A Sligoman has gone missing while travelling in Switzerland.
Bunninadden native Justin Flannery (26) is believed to fallen into a river in Lauterbrunnen.
According to his twin brother Johnathan, he had been traveling in Switzerland when he went missing last Friday. It's thought that he has been swept away in the river.
A number of family members have flown to Switzerland to search, but they have been advised that in order to search the river they will require specialist sonar equipment.
A GO Fund Me page has been established by the family who say they are hoping to raise funds to search for Justin and to support his transfer home.
"It is all very unknown at the moment, we appreciate any little support and your thoughts and prayers,” Johnathan said in a post on the page.
Police have searched the river but hey have advised people to be very careful as the water has a strong current and it is extremely cold.
Tommy says they had asked to join there search team but due to the law and insurance policies they are not allowed to. A helicopter is not an option as it would not be appropriate due to the location.
The only option is to hire local kayak and/or rafting teams to get onto the water.
“They would not supply us with any gear and recommended a local shop for us to buy our own gear,” said Johnathan
They are trying to organise a scanning device to help in the search but this can cost up to €20,000. The Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help buy one.
“We are contacting everyone that we can, we are getting kayak teams to search the river where possible. Flyers are being handed out wide and far to the nearest towns,” said Johnathan in an update.
