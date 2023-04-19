Family worried for ‘vulnerable’ Thomas Flood (49) missing from Dublin home

Thomas Flood (49) was reported missing from his home in Dublin 1 on Monday, 17 April.

The family of a Dublin man who went missing at the start of this week are “extremely worried for his safety”.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 2in in height and of a medium build. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Thomas has been known to frequent the Howth and Dollymount Strand areas and was last seen at Howth train station shortly after 12pm on Sunday after leaving his home around 11am, his brother told sundayworld.com.

He was wearing a grey jacket, navy top and navy bottoms and brown shoes when he went missing.

Thomas’ family have said that it is “very unlike him not to get in touch” and added that they are “extremely worried for his safety and wellbeing.”

Describing him as “vulnerable”, his brother urged the public to help search for Thomas, saying: “If you can help us, please do. The gardaí at Mountjoy are on alert so the more people looking, the better chance he has of coming home safe.”

Meanwhile, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Thomas Flood, who is reported missing from his home in Dublin 1, since Monday 17th April 2023.

“Thomas has been known to frequent the Howth and Dollymount Strand areas.

“Gardaí and Thomas’ family are concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone with any information on Thomas’ whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”