Family pay tribute as grandparents and toddler killed in Cashel crash are named

Gardai at the scene of the crash

Tributes have been paid to two grandparents and their grandson who died in a road tragedy in Co Tipperary last night as they were named locally.

Tom O’Reilly (48), his wife Bridget O’Reilly (45) and their grandson Tommy O’ Reilly (three) lost their lives after a car hit a wall shortly before 9pm in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel.

The young boy's parents were also rushed to Tipperary University Hospital. where they are currently being treated for serious injuries.

Family and friends of the O’Reilly family today flooded social media with tributes to the popular couple and their tragic grandson.

One relative wrote: "Rip to my brother Tom and my sister-in-law Bridge and baby Tom, ye will be missed.”

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Windmill Road, outside the town of Cashel.

This morning, gardaí remained at the scene where they continued to conduct an investigation into the tragedy which has rocked the community.

Writing on Facebook, a member of the O’Reilly family said their deaths had left devastation in their wake.

“Never in my life did I ever witness sadder.

"God may mind the heartbroken and get them true (sic) this, what’s the world coming to at all? RIP Tom, Bridgie and yer grandson.”

One relative wrote: "What's the world coming to my poor auntie Bridge and her husband Tom and there (sic) grandson baby Tom all taken way too soon, may ye all rest in peace.”

It comes just days after four young people from the nearby town of Clonmel lost their lives on their way to a Leaving Cert party.

Zoey Coffey, Nikki Murphy and Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24) died when the car they were in overturned as they made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results. Their funerals will take place in the coming days.

Last night, gardaí said the adult male driver and adult female front seat passenger of the car were taken to Tipperary University Hospital, where their condition is described as serious.

“The single vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9pm this evening when a car hit a wall in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel, Co. Tipperary,”gardaí said in a statement issued shortly after midnight.

“Gardaí can now confirm three fatalities as a result of this collision. The adult male and adult female rear seat passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne, who has been speaking with the family, said they are “heartbroken” and that the town willy rally around them in support.

“It's hard to believe, the county is getting ready to bury the four in Clonmel from tomorrow only 16 miles down the road there and here in Cashel we’re going to be faced with the same thing over the next couple of days."

Asked what it says about life, Mr Browne said: “It's very short we should enjoy it. Look it there’s plenty of rumours going around about what happened in all these accidents, it's hard to know. There's going to be an investigation taking place now.

“The family, they've been in Cashel all their lives. They'd be a very quiet family who have always kept to themselves.

"They're a big family but they would have been well known around Cashel town and the area.

"Tipperary is hurting again today especially in Cashel here.

"It's not easy, it’s not easy to talk to families. Look it we've seen it in Clonmel over the last week how the families and town have rallied together, I've no doubt Cashel will rally together in support of the Reilly families over the next couple of days up to the time of the funerals.

"It's heart-breaking, they're heartbroken about it. You just don't expect when someone goes away that the next thing you get is a knock on the door from the emergency services to say that there’s been an accident, especially when you've a three year old involved.

Special praise we were out here last night, emergency services and what they face on a daily basis for us, they were brilliant and the neighbours up here as well came out last night when the tragedy happened and helped out.

"It's just numbness and shock all around the area, just 16 miles down the road we had it last week in Clonmel, we’re faced with it in Cashel this week.

“We'll rally behind the lads and get them over the next couple of days”.

News of the tragedy was only filtering through the area on Tuesday night, leaving local people reeling.

Co Tipperary-based priest Fr Michael Toomey offered his condolences to those affected.

“Our Tipperary county suffers again. Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy in Cashel,” he wrote on social media.

Local Fine Gael councillor in Cashel and cathaoirleach of the Cashel Municipal District Cllr Declan Burgess said it was “awful news”.