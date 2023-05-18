Family of young boy injured in Navan attack shared online say they are ‘horrified’

‘He is doing ok and being very brave about it but I don't think the whole brevity of the incident or shock has fully hit him yet’

The family of a young teenager that was subjected to a horrific attack in Co Navan which was filmed and posted online have described the incident as vile

The 14-year-old suffered concussion, broken teeth, extensive bruising in the assault which left him with a shoe print on his forehead.

The young man was only yards away from a family member's house to where he tried to crawl to safety as blows rained down on him by a group of teenagers from the same school.

One member of his family said: "No 14-year-old should be beaten like that for anything at all. He is only a child and it happened across the road from a family member, where he was trying to get to

"We are shocked, horrified and upset at what can happen in this day and age. It was a number of people against one boy, while others filmed it and posted it online. That is horrific and wrong.

"He is doing ok and being very brave about it but I don't think the whole brevity of the incident or shock has fully hit him yet.

"What happened is out there now and although what happened to him can't be undone, I hope something can be done so no other child suffers like this."

The video that later went viral on social media would be “triggering” for other kids subjected to bullying, a Dublin Senator has said.

Senator Mary Seery-Kearney, Fine Gael Seanad Spokesperson on Children, said social media images circulating of the teen being attacked by schoolmates as he tried to make his way across a green were appalling.

Speaking on RTE Radio this morning, the Senator added that the images would be “triggering” for children “all around the country.”

“(There is) the fear of, ‘could I be next’, and the fear for those who have experienced bullying, is, ‘is it going to be amplified up to that level and then posted online’.”

Senator Seery-Kearney who has previously said she could not remember the last times he had seen anything so distressing, said the fact the attack was filmed and posted on social media channels adds to the suffering of the child.

“And then I suppose that's where the Digital Services Act comes in where social media platforms benefit from the amplification of this,” she said.

The act is going to be very helpful (as) Ireland on its own couldn't legislate to regulate media social media platforms. This is an EU wide regulation (but) the fact is that social media platforms under the act are going to be obliged to explain their algorithms.

“But at the heart of this is a human being and unfortunately lots of studies demonstrate that social media exposure to violence the exposure to video games that are violent dehumanises the experience of that real life person.”

Speaking on Wednesday in Reykjavik, Leo Varadkar also condemned the incident.

“It was horrifying really, and I think everyone would condemn it utterly,” he said.

And he had a personal message for the teenage victim: “I really want to send my solidarity out to the person who was harmed and injured in this way.

“I would say to them that life does get better. It is very sad that people experience violence and bullying in school, but life does get better and I’d say not to give up.”

The Taoiseach added, however: “I understand there is a garda investigation underway and that the victim has been treated for their injuries.

“I would first of all, really ask anyone who has information to cooperate with the garda investigation.”

“And also I would really just say how sad I am that in this day and age we still see this kind of bullying and violence happening in our schools,” Mr Varadkar said.

“You’d hope that as time moves on, particularly with young people today being so progressive and so clued-in as to the world around them, that this wouldn't happen - but it still does, and I just really, really feel sorry for the young person who was attacked, and for their family.”

Justice Minister Simon Harris spoke to the teenager’s mother today.

The incident is believed to have happened at approximately 2.30pm on Monday afternoon. The boy was later brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he received treatment for serious facial injuries.

A video of the incident is being shared online and shows a number of secondary school students punching and kicking the boy on the ground.

Gardaí have said that they are aware of the shocking clip circulating on social media and are urging people not to share the video “out of respect for the victim in this case”.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930.

Meanwhile, the Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB), which is responsible for the school in question, has also confirmed that it is aware of the incident.

A spokesperson says the matter is currently under investigation by gardaí and the Board can offer no further comment at this time.

Independent Councillor Nick Killian, who is a member of the Board of LMETB, told LMFM that the footage of the incident is distressing to watch as he condemned the “unacceptable” attack.

“I obviously have to condemn, in the strongest possible way, that type of thuggery. It has to be dealt with, quite expeditiously obviously, by the school and those that were involved in it will have to be brought to heel and will have to face whatever rigours the school put in place, be it suspensions or whatever,

“That is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated by the LMETB and won’t be tolerated by schools – not just the school in particular, but any schools around Co Meath or Co Louth.”