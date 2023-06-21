Family of woman killed in Sligo train tragedy raise over €4,000 with fundraiser

Jessica McLoughlin died after she was struck by the carriage steps of the Sligo-to-Dublin train at Knocks Park, Ballisodare, shortly before 4pm last Wednesday.

Rebecca McLoughlin, the niece of Jessica McLoughlin, (on crutches) watches as Jessica's coffin is carried out of St Anne's Church in Sligo,

The sister of the woman killed after being struck by a train in Sligo last week has set up a fundraiser in her memory.

Jessica McLoughlin (40), from Cranmore, Co Sligo, died after she was struck by the carriage steps of the Sligo-to-Dublin train at Knocks Park, Ballisodare, shortly before 4pm last Wednesday.

She was laid to rest at Sligo Cemetery on Monday after a funeral mass at St Anne’s Church in Sligo town.

Ms McLoughlin's niece, Rebecca McLoughlin, who was seriously injured in the incident, attended the funeral at St Anne's Church in Sligo on crutches.

On Sunday, Ms McLoughlin’s sister Dervilla created a GoFundMe page “in honour” of her late sister and said that donations would go towards giving Jessica “best send off she deserves” at her funeral.

She added that her sister was a “much loved and well-liked" individual as she thanked the public for their support.

“Jessica died so tragically on 14th June 2023 ,” Dervilla wrote on the fundraiser. “You probably have seen this tragedy shared on social media and in the papers and also on RTÉ news.

“We want to be able to give our sister Jessica the best send off she deserves, anyone that knew Jessica knows she lived her life to the fullest and deserves nothing less.

“All funds raised will go straight into making sure she has the best send off we can give her.

“Jessica was a much loved and a well-liked person. Any contribution no matter the value would mean so much to our family. Thank you.”

To date, the GoFundMe page has received more than 130 donations totalling €4,005.

Ms McLoughlin is predeceased by her parents Peter and Annie and survived by her four children Ryan, Kyle, Megan, and Alisha.

Father Pat Lombard who led the funeral mass said the accident had shocked the community.

"There has been such an outpouring of goodwill these last days and I wish to acknowledge the kindness and goodness of so many who have sympathised, who have sent good wishes, and who've offered prayers and have remembered," he said.

"We are also indebted to the emergency services who so rapidly responded to Wednesday's accident, as they do for every critical incident."

In his homily, Father Lombard welcomed Rebecca McLoughlin and told the congregation she was recovering well.

"We sincerely thank all involved, as we do the staff of Sligo University Hospital for their dedicated and professional care," he said. "Rebecca, we welcome you to this mass, we give thanks that you're recovering so well."