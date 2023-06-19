Family of Sligo mum-of-four killed in train accident say hearts go out to driver

“We don’t blame anyone, it was just a shocking accident”

Jessica McLaughlin with her niece Rebecca who survived the collision

Gardai on the tracks of the tragic scene of the train accident

The family of a mum-of-four killed after she was struck by a train have said their hearts go out to the driver – adding they believe he did everything he could to avoid the tragedy.

Jessica McLoughlin (40), from Cranmore, Co. Sligo, died after she was struck by the carriage steps of the Sligo-to-Dublin train at Knocks Park, Ballisodare shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

The mother-of-four was walking the line with her niece Rebecca (25) – who is currently recovering in hospital after she, too, was struck – when the tragedy occurred.

Irish Rail sources said on Friday the pair had earlier, and of their own accord, alighted from the train at Collooney railway station – about four kilometres from the location of the accident.

Jessica McLaughlin’s aunt Jacintha Farrell and her son Edward

Speaking on Friday, Jessica’s grieving aunt Jacintha and her son Edward, a first cousin of Jessica’s, said from the details of the collision that have emerged, it is clear the driver of the train did everything in his power to prevent it.

And they told how the family had only really gotten over the shock of Jessica being put on a Missing Persons’ list while in England earlier this year when last week’s tragedy occurred.

Jacintha said she learned it was her niece who had been killed on Wednesday, just hours after first hearing rumours of a tragedy on the train line.

“There were rumours going around about the accident and about who died and who didn’t die,” she said.

“Then, we saw the report about it on the news – but we still didn’t know. It wasn’t until my brother Tom came over and said it was Rebecca that we knew it was her.

“I was sitting on that chair there and when he said it I just went numb.

“I couldn’t take in that it was her, I couldn’t believe it.

“Jessica was the kind of person who, every time you saw her, could make you laugh.

“I minded her when she was little, I used to mind all of them when they were small. It’s hard to believe something like this could have happened to her.”

Tributes paid to Jessica McLoughlin outside Collooney Co Sligo

Describing his first cousin, Edward said: “Jessica was one of those people who was always up for a party, she was full of fun and full of life.

“She was always happy and she’d have the craic with you.

“There are a lot of words I could say about her.

“She had only turned 40 there in January.

“She had four children and the father of the children is caring for them now.

“Jessica had a big family. Her parents Peter and Annie both passed away a few years ago – but she had a twin brother Jason, and five other brothers and sisters.

“Her sister Dervilla’s daughter, Rebecca, was the girl who with Jessica when it happened.

“Those two were inseparable.

“They were always stuck together, always going to different places, to concerts and going on holidays.

“They were like sisters more than an aunt and niece really.

They were over in England last year together as well.”

Edward said that after Rebecca returned to Sligo from the UK Jessica had gone missing.

“The police were trying to locate her and everything,” he said, “and we were afraid something bad had happened to her.

“She was missing for a few weeks but thankfully she was found and then she turned up back here again – and it was as if nothing had happened.”

Edward said the family, since learning of the tragedy, have had questions going round and round in their heads.

“You’re asking yourself all these questions,” he said. “How could this have happened? What were they doing on the tracks?

“But the only person who knows the full story is Rebecca and she’s still in hospital.”

Both Edward and Jacintha said the train driver is very much in their thoughts in the midst of their grief for Jessica.

“He’s off work now and I’ve no doubt he’s thinking about nothing else,” he said.

“He’ll probably need counselling over what happened and I’d imagine he won’t be able to sleep.

“So, he’s definitely in our thoughts.

“Those drivers do a lot of training and, even in the newspapers already, they said he had sounded the horn for longer than he normally would.

“That was probably him giving an extra long warning coming round the bend. We just don’t know.

“We don’t blame anyone, it was just a shocking accident that happened, the whole thing is just unbelievable.

“There are a lot of words you could say – but what happened is just heart-breaking!

“The train driver did whatever he could have done.”

Collision survivor Rebecca, Jessica’s niece, posted a heart-breaking tribute to her aunt from her hospital bed on Thursday.

She wrote: “Oh, why Jess why did they have to take you? Why couldn’t it have been me?

“You have four beautiful kids left behind you. You didn’t deserve this … My heart is broke (sic) …

“Fly high Jess, and I’ll not let your kids ever forget about you. (I) will always remind them of how much you loved them.

“Rest in peace my beautiful aunty, I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. You were one in a million, never be another you. I love you so much. Sleep tight until we meet again.”

Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy while Jane Cregan, of Irish Rail, confirmed the railway company has also launched its own internal investigation into the incident.

Jessica’s funeral is due to take place at St Anne’s Church in Sligo at 11am today followed by burial in Sligo cemetery.