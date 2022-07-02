Family of murdered boxer Kevin Sheehy gather on third anniversary of his death

Kevin was just 20 when the five-times Irish champion was repeatedly struck by a vehicle driven by Jackson Logan outside a house party at Hyde Road Limerick on July 1, 2019

The daughter of Limerick champion boxer Kevin Sheehy paid a touching tribute to the murdered dad she never met on the third anniversary of his death on Friday.

Kevaeh Sheehy was born just one month after her father, the talented Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy, was brutally mown down by Englishman Jackson Logan on July 1, 2019.

As her family prepares for a High Court battle to keep her father’s killer imprisoned in this country, Kevaeh and her extended family gathered to remember Kevin as the “champ, the family man and the hero that he was”.

“It’s like the day had been planned from heaven above,” Kevin’s mum Tracey Tully told Sunday World. “It’s a very hard day for us all, the anniversary of Kevin’s death.

“But I’m so proud of each and every one of my family for marking yesterday as Kevin’s Day.

“Yesterday was almost overwhelming for me, because I’ve spent so much time in bed. But I’m proud of myself for getting out of that bed and I’m so blessed with the family who organised this, leading up to the anniversary.

“We are a very big, close family,” Tracey added.”We are like the Walton’s, that’s what Kevin used to call us.”

Kevin was just 20 when the five-times Irish champion suffered catastrophic and fatal head injuries after being repeatedly struck by a vehicle driven by Jackson, of Longford Road, Coventry, England outside a house party at Hyde Road Limerick on July 1, 2019.

Following a trial before the Central Criminal Court last December Jackson was convicted of Kevin’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, 31-year-old Jackson then applied to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee for a transfer from Ireland to a prison in the UK where he can serve out his sentence.

In judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Justice, Tracey has challenged that decision and is seeking an order from the Court quashing the transfer.

A stay was put on the transfer of Jackson to a prison near his family in England pending the outcome of High Court proceedings.

Lawyers representing Minister McEntee are fully contesting the application, which will be heard on July 15.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to keep fighting for Kevin,” Tracey said. “I didn’t know very much about the justice system going into it but I knew straight away that this was wrong (to send Jackson back to England).”

Tracey fears that if the transfer goes ahead, she will not have any say, nor be able to make any submissions to the UK authorities when Jackson applies for parole.

She has stated that if the transfer goes ahead any decision on a parole application by her son's killer would be in the hands of the authorities in another jurisdiction.

She claims that the Minister's decision to allow the transfer to go ahead is unconstitutional and an "abdication of the Irish state's responsibility to determine when a person serving a life sentence may be paroled."

“I still feel confident (that Jackson’s transfer) will be halted,” Tracey said. “But as it gets closer to the date of the hearing, I am starting to get anxious because I feel like I’m running out of time.

“I have so many people backing me but I had to go to my doctor to get some sleeping tablets because I’m awake every night.

“It never leaves my mind. I just feel like there’s been an awful injustice been done here.”

Tracey explained that she was never informed when the Justice Minister granted Jackson a transfer from Limerick Prison to a UK jail last March.

“We’ve never been considered at all,” she added. “It was never taken into consideration just how hard this was going to be on all of us. The decision was made and that was it…Done and dusted.

“I don’t know how anyone could make a decision like that, after all we had been through. But I’ll keep fighting.”

Speaking about Friday’s event, Tracey added: “It was so special. We all wore blue, as that was the colour Kevin wore when he was fighting away from home.”