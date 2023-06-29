Family of missing yachtsman appeal for help as search continues for Cork-bound boat

Duncan Lougee is the skipper of The Minke that left Plymouth on Sunday, June 18

The family of missing yachtsman Duncan Lougee have issued a frantic appeal for help in finding him as search operations continue for his Cork-bound boat that vanished without trace more than a week ago.

Duncan is the skipper of The Minke that left Plymouth on Sunday, June 18. He was expected to arrive in Baltimore, Cork, last Thursday.

Coastguards have reported no contact with the boat since departure. More than a week since the estimated arrival time, there has still been no communication with the vessel.

Duncan is a volunteer blood biker

Duncan is the only person on board the 26ft fibreglass folk boat that was last sighted near the Helford River in the south of England at 2 pm on Monday, June 19.

A volunteer blood biker who hails from the East of England, Duncan had been taking part in the 'Jester Challenge' that sees skippers set sail from Plymouth Breakwater or Pwllheli Sailing Club with the finish at Baltimore Haven.

The finish line is between Barrack Point light and Loo Rock buoy, a distance of about 250 nautical miles from the setting off points.

All other vessels that were taking part in the challenge have been accounted for.

Having covered miles of sailing including single-handedly crossing the Atlantic, and three trips from Plymouth to the Azores and back, he is an experienced sailor, who has made the trip to Baltimore before.

His desperate family have shared appeals for information as UK police, RNLI stations in multiple jurisdictions, and multiple coast guard units are working with each other to try and account for the yacht.

A Facebook post reads: “On behalf of the family, please look out for Duncan Lougee who has been missing at sea off the south coast since 18th June. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, is desperately needed.

“As you can imagine, his family are frantic.”

Described as a "fit, healthy individual”, Duncan is a 6ft1in, white male in his late 60's with glasses. His family say he is probably wearing Musto oilskins with waterproof DuBarry boots.

His boat is called Minke and is 26ft Varne folk boat with a white hull, blue bag covering valise life raft, and glass dome.

A statement from the UK Coastguard team in Boscastle said: “HM Coastguard has issued regular broadcasts and liaised with the Irish Coastguard, UK police and the RNLI. If you have any information, please call the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 01326 317575.”