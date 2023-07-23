Family of missing woman ‘sickened’ as scammers use photograph in fake donation appeal

Getting the fake accounts removed “wasn't an easy process”, sister says

Lisa's sister Joanne said the family was "sickened" by the scammers' actions.

The sister of Lisa Dorrian said her family had to fight hard to remove “sickening” scam social media appeals which used the missing woman’s image.

Joanne Dorrian said they were deeply hurt by the fraudsters’ actions, saying people had donated funds in good faith.

She explained how scammers created fake profiles using Lisa's likeness, and asked people to donate towards a fake rewards fund.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live’s Stephen Nolan Show, Joanne said the fraudsters had taken advantage of the public's generosity.

"It really sickened us as a family," she told the show. "I just really felt that level of scam sunk lower than low.”

Lisa Dorrian is one of Northern Ireland’s longest and most high-profile missing persons cases.

The 25-year-old was last seen alive on the night of February 27, 2005, at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park in Co Down.

Police believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

Several searches for her body have been held across north Down, but all have been unsuccessful to date.

Last year a reward of up to £20,000 was offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to either the arrest and conviction of those responsible or the recovery of Lisa’s body.

The family has also raised £65,000 which it can award for the right information.

Joanne said scammers spotted an opportunity to set up fake funds. She explained how they used photographs from the real campaign, and urged people to send donations to a PayPal account which had no connection to the Dorrian family.

Joanne told the Stephen Nolan Show: “Luckily we got it taken down very quickly but the potential there was for people to lose a lot of money to people that were really preying on our vulnerability and people's kind nature.”

Joanne said getting the fake accounts removed “wasn't an easy process”.

"We have thousands of supporters who actually helped us to do that. Twitter was actually bombarded with reports of a fake account,” she added.

Joanne said the police need help to deal with online scams, which can be sophisticated and co-ordinated.

She added: ”The world wide web is too large for the likes of the PSNI to trace one or two rogue payments, as they would see them, but it really does have the potential to cause a lot of serious harm.

"It's horrible... when people prey on that just for financial gain.”

Twitter has been contacted for comment.