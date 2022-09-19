Family of missing Galway man Jason Fallon (23) ‘concerned for his welfare’
23-year-old Jason Fallon was last seen on Sunday evening, 18 September, at around 5pm.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for help finding a young man missing from his home in Athenry, Galway.
Jason Fallon (23) was last seen on Sunday evening, 18 September, at around 5pm.
He is described as being five feet eight inches in height with a slim build and short brown hair.
Read more
Jason was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown/beige coloured top, and runners.
He left his home late on Sunday afternoon and drives a White Volkswagen Caddy Van with a registration number of 162D.
Gardaí and Jason's family are concerned for his welfare and anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Jason is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
Freedom | Adnan Syed to be released as conviction for murder of Hae Min Lee overturned
Harassment allegations | Eoghan Harris and wife Gwen Halley will not face criminal charges over tweets
'Active investigation' | Four arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick in 2010
Painful memories | Bono recalls how his mother Iris ‘was never spoken of again’ after sudden death
remanded | Dublin prison officer charged with drug offences following €144k cannabis seizure
Missing Person | Family of missing Galway man Jason Fallon (23) ‘concerned for his welfare’
Horror collision | Sheep killed and man injured as car overturns in M6 motorway crash
'Sex act' | Cleaner at Covid contact tracing centre followed man into bathroom and masturbated
REVEALED | Johnny Morrissey: Kinahan enforcer and wife Nicola were ‘neighbours from hell’
Neighbours from cell | Enoch Burke gets new prison neighbour - Alleged Kinahan gangster Declan ‘Mr Nobody’ Brady