Family of missing Galway man Jason Fallon (23) ‘concerned for his welfare’

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help finding a young man missing from his home in Athenry, Galway.

Jason Fallon (23) was last seen on Sunday evening, 18 September, at around 5pm.

He is described as being five feet eight inches in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

Jason was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown/beige coloured top, and runners.

He left his home late on Sunday afternoon and drives a White Volkswagen Caddy Van with a registration number of 162D.

Gardaí and Jason's family are concerned for his welfare and anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Jason is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.