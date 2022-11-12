Family of missing Dublin woman ‘concerned for her safety’

Aoife Rush (30) has been missing from the Aungier Street/Kevin Street area of Dublin 8 since 2pm yesterday.

The family of a missing Dublin woman have said they are concerned for her safety.

Aoife is described as approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a broad build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing green leggings, a navy coat and black running shoes.

Gardaí and Aoife's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Aoife's whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.