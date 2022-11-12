Family of missing Dublin woman ‘concerned for her safety’
Aoife Rush (30) has been missing from the Aungier Street/Kevin Street area of Dublin 8 since 2pm yesterday.
The family of a missing Dublin woman have said they are concerned for her safety.
Aoife Rush (30) has been missing from the Aungier Street/Kevin Street area of Dublin 8 since 2pm yesterday.
Aoife is described as approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a broad build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Read more
When last seen she was wearing green leggings, a navy coat and black running shoes.
Gardaí and Aoife's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Aoife's whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
garda probe | Man arrested after body of woman (30s) found in apartment in Co Meath
'great friend' | Condolences paid to ‘gentle young man' David Ennis (36) who died after Dublin stabbing
blow by blow | Fist fight in Thurles captured on video goes viral
Garda appeal | Family of missing Dublin woman ‘concerned for her safety’
chaos | Woman who fled to Ireland after stabbing homeless victim with broken wine bottle jailed
flying high | Cartel chief Christy Kinahan tried to buy fleet of Egyptian military planes, leaked files show
maur make up | Maura Higgins given glam makeover by Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist
'shameful' | Taoiseach says Blackrock College abuse revelations ‘shocking and sickening’
'truly despicable' | Man (27) killed 12-week-old puppy in front of his family and assaulted his wife
'no sightings' | People on Isle of Lewis urged to check sheds and outhouses for missing Irish woman