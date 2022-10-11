Family of missing Dublin OAP say they are concerned for her safety
Eileen Shortt (78),of Kevin Street, Dublin 8, was last seen on the evening of Monday, October 10
The family of a missing pensioner has said they are concerned for her safety after she went missing in Dublin.
Eileen Shortt (78),of Kevin Street, Dublin 8, was last seen on the evening of Monday, October 10 leaving her apartment at approximately 8pm.
Gardaí at Kevin Street who are seeking assistance from the public said Eileen’s family are anxious to locate her.
Read more
Eileen is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.
When last seen she was wearing a grey jacket, black trousers and was carrying a black handbag.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Eileen is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
Brook of evidence | Garth Brooks fan was drunk and violent towards gardaí at Croke Park concert in Dublin
Garda appeal | Family of missing Dublin OAP say they are concerned for her safety
'#1 daddy' | Daughter of Kerry funeral stab victim Thomas Dooley says her heart has been shattered
Lunar tunes | Conor McGregor howls at the full moon in new video
Hot stepper | The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran is final celebrity to join Dancing On Ice
budget bonus | Double social welfare payments to be paid next week
Mercenary for hire | Kinahan hitman Imre Arakas supplied guns used to murder pop star's lover, court told
Snuffed out | Gardaí seize €1.3m worth of cigarettes and tobacco in Dublin raids
'Full of grief' | Funerals of Creeslough blast victims Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill take place today
Woof justice | Customs dog sniffs out whopping €1.26m of cocaine at Dublin Port