Family of missing Dublin man Thomas Ritchie (46) worried for his safety
Thomas is missing from Kiltipper, Dublin 24 and has not been seen in almost two weeks.
Concern is growing for a missing Dublin man who has not been seen in almost two weeks.
Thomas Ritchie (46) has not been seen since the morning of Tuesday November 8.
He is missing from Kiltipper, Dublin 24 and was last seen wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.
Thomas is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height and of slight build.
He is bald with a long grey beard and brown eyes.
Gardaí and Thomas’ family are concerned for his welfare as they make a renewed appeal for details that may help find him.
"Anyone with any information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.
