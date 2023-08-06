Family of double-murderer Palani were racially abused and threatened and needed garda minders

Palani (23) pleaded guilty to the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

The family of double-murderer Yousef Palani were subjected to so much racial abuse after he was arrested that gardaí put a detailed security plan in place to protect them.

Palani (23), of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, pleaded guilty last Monday to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights, Sligo, on April 10 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, on April 12.

Palani further admitted causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road, Sligo, on April 9.

The Sunday Independent understands that Palani’s family, who are of Iraqi origin, were subjected to such a level of abuse, both online and while attending his court appearances, that gardaí feared for their safety.

This involved officers monitoring people who were levelling abuse, security advice being provided to the family and increased garda patrols in the area around the family’s home.

Palani was arrested and charged just days after his crimes.

There is no suggestion that any of the abuse and threats were in any way linked to any person connected to the two murder victims or Mr Burke.

“At this time, and since these terrible killings took place, all the sympathy should rightly be directed towards the victims and their families,” a source said. “But there is another reality, and that is that the family of Yousef Palani were subjected to serious threats and abuse.

“His family are entirely innocent and unconnected to his crimes. They did not deserve to be under threat, and gardaí made all the relevant supports available to ensure their safety, which amounted to a security plan to ensure their protection.”

It is understood Palani’s parents and younger siblings live at the family home in Sligo.

The source said “far-right racial elements” are suspected of being behind the threats, particularly online.

The Irish Independent revealed last week that a six-figure sum of cash was found hidden when gardaí searched Palani’s home.

The money is the subject of a Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) investigation, but sources said it is not believed to be connected to criminality.

“The origin of that money has not yet been fully determined,” a source said.