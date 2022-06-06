Family of Derry teen Max Boggs killed in Australia crash 'totally broken'

He was ejected from the car he was travelling in and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes are being paid to a young Derry man who died in a car crash in Australia over the weekend.

Max Boggs (18), who is originally from Eglinton in Derry, died when two vehicles collided shortly before 1.30am in Cobden, near Warrnambool, on Saturday morning.

He was ejected from the car he was travelling in and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been working in the area at the time.

Max’s family, who are still based in Eglinton, said yesterday: “We are totally broken. Rest easy Max.”

In an emotional Facebook post, Max’s father Ryan wrote: “Max, you weren’t just my son, you were my right arm, my best friend and my first born. You made me proud every day, best big brother ever.

He added: “Love you son, sleep well”.

Max’s former primary school in Derry offered their condolences to his family and loved ones.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our former pupil, Max Boggs. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family and in particular his siblings and family members in school," Eglinton Primary School said.

And the City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club said that they were “deeply saddened” to hear of the teenager’s tragic death in Australia, remembering him as a “popular young man.”

"We would like to pass our sincerest condolences on to Ryan [Max's father] and family. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the larger circle of family and friends at this extremely difficult time,” the club said.

"Max was a popular young man in our rural community and will be sorely missed by all.”

Victoria Police said that Max was killed at the scene of the accident, which took place at the intersection of Bond Street and Cross Forest Road in Cobden, near Warrnambool, about three hours away from Melbourne.

Two friends from Ireland, aged 30 and 21, were travelling in the same car and sustained serious injuries.

The pair were rushed to Warrnambool Hospital.

The female driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Australian detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.