Family of Cork woman launch fundraiser to bring body home after death following charity hike in Scotland

Laura Marcelin (44) collapsed and died on Saturday August 13th

The family of a Cork woman have launched a fundraiser to bring her body home after she died following a charity hike in Scotland.

Laura Marcelin (44) collapsed on Saturday August 13th, while taking part in a 13-mile hike ‘The Great Wilderness Challenge’ in the Scottish Highlands.

Medical and emergency responders attended the scene and evacuated over 200 people who were still on walking routes following the tragic incident.

The healthcare worker was born in Edinburgh but lived with her husband Andrew and two children, Jay (20) and Mia (15) in Kilworth, Cork.

A GoFundMe page was set up to pay the costs of her repatriation, funeral and burial in Cork.

It has raised almost €25,000 in three days.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased at this very sad and difficult time,” a spokesperson for the Great Wilderness Challenge said.

“Words cannot express our collective sadness on a day which had started with such happiness and goodwill."

Paying tribute, one friend shared: “Shocked and shaken to hear this hard-working girl died unexpectedly on a hike in Scotland.”

“I worked with Laura in Cork years ago but stayed in touch and had great banter up at the Gloccas she always supported me in anything I did,” the tribute continued.

“Such a beautiful soul always worked so hard for her family. Can’t believe you’re gone hun you defo got one of the best beds up there, I do believe he only takes the best.”

Another mourner said: “So very sorry to hear this news. Our sincerest condolences to Andy, Jay and Mia. May Laura rest in peace.”

A third tribute shared: “Our deepest sympathies on the passing of Laura who always took great care of our mother Hannah in Farranlea Nursing Home You will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Laura.”