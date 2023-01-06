Family of boy mauled in pitbull attack thank local community as fundraiser hits €177k

Young Alejandro remains in Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin after the incident on Sunday, November 27

The family of Alejandro Mizsan, who was viciously attacked and mauled by a pitbull in Co Wexford, have paid tribute to their local community after more than €177,000 was raised for the youngster.

Another €1,000 that was raised in their barbers this week will be added to the amount that has been donated to an ongoing GoFundMe campaign.

Young Alejandro remains in Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin after the incident on Sunday, November 27 when a dog pounced on the nine-year-old as he played on the green, near where he lives in Enniscorthy.

Alejandro’s bottom lip was ripped off while each of his cheeks were mauled. He also suffered injuries to his body and legs.

Bega Barbers in Enniscorthy where Alejandro and his older brother Raul get their hair cut, held a fundraiser for the youngster on Wednesday.

Alejandro's brother Raul, 21, said: "I would like to thank everybody for what they have done for my little brother Alejandro.

"Alejandro would be very happy to hear of the money raised at the barbers he always gets his haircut in. I'd like to thank Bega for being here for me and my family who have gone through a very hard time.

"We really appreciate everything."

He added: "There are no words I can use to describe how thankful we are - me and my family - because there is a long, long road ahead of Alejandro and everything is needed."

A message on the GoFundMe page offered thanks to “this wonderful island we live on”.

“It is at our hour of need that the true generosity of the little country we are, comes together to support man, woman or child,” it reads.

“This little boy Alejandro wouldn't stand a chance against this beast. We have all seen a small extent to the horrific damage caused to his little face and body. A young boy growing up in awe of his older brother and striving to maintain his hair and features into manhood.

“This is something that Alejandro will struggle with for the rest of his life. He will struggle to talk, smile, eat and many other basic things that you and I do on daily basis.

This young 9 year old boy is facing the scariest time ever, he has to look at himself in a mirror and to us it is traumatic but imagine if that looking back is you.”

In order for this young man to be able to have any life, he will need numerous surgeries to try help him look at his own reflection every morning while he brushes his teeth.

“We started with asking for an amount of €2,000 and never could I or Alejandro's family believe that we have raised far beyond our dreams.

“However, this boy will need to travel to America. The amount raised sounds a lot but (there will be) skin grafts, cosmetic (surgery) not to mention the psychology trauma.”