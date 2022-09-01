Family member of IRA murder victim hits out at Joe Brolly over ‘hurtful’ Twitter posts

‘IRA in the morning. IRA at lunchtime. IRA in the evening & IRA before bedtime. Not forgetting IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA. And Lest we forget. IRA,’ Brolly wrote in a post critical of the DUP and others

Joe Brolly has been criticised by the sister of an IRA murder victim after he posted a series of tweets referencing those who “obsess on a daily basis” about the republican terrorist group.

On Wednesday morning the media commentator and former Derry footballer tweeted: “For those of you who do not IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA on a daily basis, might I suggest you get into a healthier routine.

“IRA in the morning. IRA at lunchtime. IRA in the evening & IRA before bedtime. Not forgetting IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA. And Lest we forget. IRA,” he added.

Mr Brolly later expanded on the reasoning for his posts, claiming “there is a group of anonymous trolls, some commentators, DUP & others” who he suggested “obsess on a daily basis about a group who ceased to exist 25 years ago”.

In response to his tweets, Ann Travers – whose 22-year-old sister Mary was shot dead and her father Tom seriously injured in an IRA gun attack in 1984 – branded the tweets “deeply distressing and hurtful”.

Ms Travers’ family were ambushed as they left Mass at St Brigid’s Church near their family home in the Malone Road area of Belfast at the time.

In her response on the social media platform, Ms Travers tweeted: “I know you get a lot of abuse on here, ditto for myself and lots of others.

“Calling out murder on all sides is the only way to go. We all hurt. Unfortunately for victims, we were expected to just get on with things at the time but are suffering so much now for it.”

She added: “It implies that tweeting about the IRA and what they did, and indeed what their victims are still living with daily, is irrelevant or backward.”

Responding to her, Mr Brolly added: “I agree fully Ann. My problem is with the dishonest use of victims to stir up hatred.

“Your loss was terrible and what the IRA did can never be justified. My issue is the dishonest exploitation of victims as a substitute for real politics. Hope you are well. I think of your dad often.”

The All-Ireland winning footballer, barrister and broadcaster also got involved in a back-and-forward discussion with the DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly during the exchanges.

Mr Brolly and the DUP have both been approached for a response.