Family keep vigil at bedside of man (60s) in critical condition after Westport assault

A man in his 20s being questioned in connection with an assault on a man in Westport, Co Mayo has been released by gardaí.

The assault took place around 1.20am on Saturday on High Street in Westport.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Meanwhile, the family of the man who sustained critical injuries in the incident are maintaining a vigil at his bedside in the intensive care unit Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar.

The victim, who is in his sixties, is a native of Co Leitrim but has been living in west Mayo for some time.

He is understood to have farming interests in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the incident and are taking statements from witnesses.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street between 1am and 2am this morning and who may have camera footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

A garda spokesman said: "The man (20s) arrested as part of the investigation into an assault in Westport, Co. Mayo on the 9th September 2023, has been released from custody.

"A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public of Prosecutions.

"No further information is available."