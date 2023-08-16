Family heartbroken at ‘not being able to say goodbye’ to young mum who died in crash

Mairead Doherty died after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Derry in the early hours of Sunday morning

Mourners at a funeral mass for a young mother killed in a road crash have heard how she was a “strong willed woman” whose family have been left with broken hearts following her death.

Mairead Doherty, who was in her 30s, died after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Culmore Road in Derry in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three other people were taken to hospital following the single-vehicle crash which happened

The funeral for Ms Doherty, who was from the Bogside area, took place on Wednesday morning at St Columba’s Church before a burial in the City Cemetery.

Opening the service, Father Gerard Mongan paid tribute to Ms Doherty’s parents and siblings and said her life was a gift as she “brought happiness to so many people.”

He also said paid tribute to Ms Doherty’s partner, Ciaran, who is currently in intensive care in hospital and was unable to attend the mass.

"We come here today, for the life and the unexpected death of Mairead. It is a solemn and sad occasion here today,” said Father Mongan.

Readings from Isiah 25:6, John 14, and Revelation 14:13 were also heard throughout the service in which scores of mourners gathered at the historic Derry church to pay their respects to Ms Doherty.

Continuing the service, Father Mongan noted Ms Doherty’s loss, and said how many people “almost every morning” turn on the news to hear news of road deaths.

"Almost every morning when we turn on our radios, we in these parts hear of someone who has been tragically taken from family and friends the previous evening, that may happen in Kerry, Antrim or Donegal or A5, the list goes on,” he said.

"Most of us for a fleeting few seconds think that’s terribly sad and sorrowful for a family getting that news and then life goes on.

"But it is only when its someone we ourselves know, when we get the news of that death, the true impact takes affect in our lives.”

He added Ms Doherty’s family’s hearts “were broken” by having no time to prepare for her death nor to say goodbye.

"The reality is Mairead’s family had no time to prepare, to sit at a hospital bed and to say how much they loved her.

"They had no time to prepare for the news of her death, which was sudden and devastating. There was unrelenting pain and suffering.

"Her family summed it up in a few words given to me by her father - ‘I carried her as a baby into our home in 1991 with new happiness a parent could feel and on Monday, I carried her coffin into our house with the heaviest heart I’ve ever known’”, he continued.

Flowers left at the funeral of Mairead Doherty.

Mourners also heard how St Columba’s Church was the location of Ms Doherty’ baptism, to which Father Mongan compared the day as “fit for royalty.”

"Mairead entered the life of the church in this church, the day of her baptism was very special, a day fit for royalty. It was her set on a Christian journey, and then as her father said, he watched her grow into a strong willed girl, and a strong mother, partner and sister.

"She went to a local school, St Cecilia’s, and went on to do many things in life. This is a tremendous loss, not only for family and friends but to many people.

"She was a fountain of happy memories, which her family can carry into the coming days and years ahead.

“Death is not the end, she has now entered into a journey and a union with God.”

Shortly after Ms Doherty’s death was confirmed, a ‘Féile in the Square’ event that was due to take place on Tuesday was cancelled

Her family have requested donations in lieu of flowers to Road Safe NI.