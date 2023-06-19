Family 'devastated' after teen dies in 'tragic accident' on holiday in Bulgaria

The family of a Co Derry teenager who died while on holiday in Bulgaria have set up an online fundraiser to bring a “beautiful soul” home.

Daniel Smyth (19) from Coleraine passed away on Sunday following a tragic accident in his hotel bathroom.

His parents Jema and Martin have been left devastated following the sudden loss of their eldest son.

“Daniel’s death has sent shockwaves of heartbreak throughout our entire family and his circle of friends,” the crowd-funding page states.

"Daniel had the most cheeky, infectious smile and was kind and loving to everyone he came in contact with.

"Our family will truly never be the same without him.

"He was destined for the greatest things in life and we want to bring him home and give him the biggest and best send off without any pressure on his grieving parents."

The family praised the whole town following an outpouring of support with many people offering the “kindest words” in tribute to the young man.

“We couldn’t be more proud to know he was just a beautiful soul to everyone he ever met,” the website states.

"We as a family will take comfort in your kind words for days and years to come while we process to loss of our Daniel Ganky Smyth.

"Forever 19.”

Any left over donations following the repatriation and funeral will go towards a memorial with any additional proceeds pledged to the Kevin Bell Trust charity which is helping bring Daniel home.

Writing on social media on Sunday, Jema said the whole family is devastated.

"I don't really know what to say but Martin J Smyth and myself want to thank all of you for your messages and thank you to our families who have been amazing,” the grieving mum posted on Facebook.

"There has been that many messages I can't bear to look at them, but thank you so much for all your support.

"Fly high my baby boy. Love you so much."

Hundreds of people have donated to the online fundraiser which has already exceeded its £5,000 goal.

"I can’t even begin to thank each and every one of you,” the organiser said.

“The love, support and donations just flooded in.

"Our family will be forever grateful at the kindness our community has shown us in honouring Daniel.”