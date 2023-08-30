Family ‘devastated’ after crash that killed boy (3) and his grandparents, gardai say

Superintendent Ruane described the scene last night of the crash as “traumatic and very difficult for everyone in attendance”.

A young couple, both aged 22, are being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a horror crash in Co Tipperary that claimed the life of their three-year-old son.

Tom O’Reilly died alongside his grandmother Bridget O’Reilly (46) and grandfather Thomas O’Reilly (45) when the car they were travelling in struck a wall at Windmill, Knockbulloge, Cashel.

The single vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9pm last night, Tuesday.

“I want to express my sincere condolences and the sympathies of every member of An Garda Síochána to the family and friends of Thomas, Bridget and Tom on this tragic loss of life,” Superintendent Kieran Ruane said today as he issued an appeal for witnesses.

“A male, age 22 years and a female, age 22 years, both front occupants of the car were removed from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Both remain in hospital today, the male is being treated for serious injuries, the female being treated for less serious injuries,” he said.

Superintendent Ruane confirmed that all five occupants of the car are members of the same family.

"A Family Liaison Officer have been appointed to the family to provide support and the family will be kept updated as to the course of the investigation,” he said.

Thomas and Bridget O'Reilly. Photo: Gardai

“The remains of the deceased have been removed to Waterford University Hospital where post mortems are taking place today.”

“Last night An Garda Síochána supported by other emergency services including HSE Paramedics, Cashel Fire Brigade, Tipperary University Hospital and Tipperary Co County Council initiated a major incident response. Once again I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Síochána, the other emergency services who attended the scene last night and the staff at Tipperary University Hospital.”

Superintendent Ruane described the scene last night of the crash as “traumatic and very difficult for everyone in attendance”.

The professionalism shown by all first responders and the compassion shown to the 3 deceased was commendable.

“The road at Windmill remains closed today and a technical and forensic examination is being carried out by An Garda Síochána Forensic Collision investigators.”

“Our local community here in Cashel is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic road traffic collision involving 5 members of one family, with 3 deceased. I have spoken with the family of the deceased this morning, a family that is devastated by this terrible incident.”

“I assured the family and I want to assure the community that local Gardaí here in South Tipperary are here to support them and the community, as we all come to terms with this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

He added that an incident room has been established at Cahir Garda Station and an investigation has commenced into the circumstances of the collision.

The Superintendent issued an appeal for anyone with information on the crash to come forward.

“I want to take the opportunity to appeal to any person with any information on this road traffic collision to contact the investigation team at Cahir Garda Station.

"I want to speak with any person who may have been driving on local roads between Golden and Cashel and who may have any camera footage (including dashcam) or images from these roads between 8.15pm and 8.45pm to contact the investigation team at Cahir Garda Station.

“The investigation team can be contacted at Cahir Garda station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

He added that the bereaved families have appealed for privacy at this time.

Family and friends of the O’Reilly family today flooded social media with tributes to the popular couple and their tragic grandson.

One relative wrote: "Rip to my brother Tom and my sister-in-law Bridge and baby Tom, ye will be missed.”

Writing on Facebook, a member of the O’Reilly family said their deaths had left devastation in their wake.

“Never in my life did I ever witness sadder.

"God may mind the heartbroken and get them true (sic) this, what’s the world coming to at all? RIP Tom, Bridgie and yer grandson.”

One relative wrote: "What's the world coming to my poor auntie Bridge and her husband Tom and there (sic) grandson baby Tom all taken way too soon, may ye all rest in peace.”

It comes just days after four young people from the nearby town of Clonmel lost their lives on their way to a Leaving Cert party.

Zoey Coffey, Nikki Murphy and Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24) died when the car they were in overturned as they made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results. Their funerals will take place in the coming days.