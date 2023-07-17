Family desperate for answers after north Dublin dad-of-two dies in garda custody

Martin Scullion who was originally from Coolock died in Kevin Street Garda Station at around 4.30am on Saturday

The heartbroken family of a 29-year-old man who died while in garda custody last Saturday are pleading for answers to what exactly happened to him.

Father-of-two Martin Scullion who was originally from Coolock in north Dublin died in Kevin Street Garda Station at around 4.30am on Saturday following his arrest a number of hours earlier at the Quays in Dublin city centre.

The case is now being investigated by the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) but there is no suggestion of any foul play at this stage in relation to Mr Scullion’s death.

It is understood that Mr Scullion had been originally detained by gardai at 9pm on foot of an outstanding bench warrant issued by Dublin District Court at.

Martin Scullion

His younger sister Katie told sundayworld.com that their family have a number of questions surrounding his death that they need to be urgently answered.

“We are trying to find out exactly what happened – our family is completely devastated about this especially as our dad Charles died suddenly in January and we are not over that,” Ms Scullion told sundayworld.com.

“We have been told that he became unwell in the garda station and we are wondering what interactions he had with medical staff in the garda station before he became unresponsive.

“Should Martin have been taken to hospital when he first became unwell? We don’t have the answers.

“We are also very concerned about how long it took us to be informed of what happened on Saturday.

“Martin’s body has been in Dublin City Mortuary because a post-mortem is being carried out but no one has told us when his remains will be returned to us,” she explained.

Ms Scullion (23) explained that her brother “lived for his children” two boys aged seven and four.

“He was a very genuine person and always wanted to help other people,” she pointed out.

Originally from Bunratty Drive in Coolock, Mr Scullion had been undergoing difficult times recently and had been staying at a number of addresses in the north inner city.

When contacted this evening, a garda spokesman said: “On Friday night the 14th July 2023, Gardaí arrested a man and conveyed him to Kevin Street Garda Station.

“In the early hours of the morning, Gardaí discovered the man in an unresponsive state in a custody suite and begun CPR and chest compressions.

“The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by ambulance personnel.

“As per Garda Policy this matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005,” he added.

In a statement, a GSOC spokeswoman said they “received a referral from An Garda Síochána on 15 July 2023, following a death of a man in his late twenties in Dublin 8.

“The referral was made by a Garda Superintendent under section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

“GSOC has assigned a Family Liaison Officer to engage with and to and provide assistance to the family of the deceased. This liaison and assistance are ongoing.

“The matter is now under examination by GSOC further to section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

As this is an active investigation, GSOC will be making no further comment on the matter at this time,” she explained.