Family ‘concerned for wellbeing’ of missing Dublin woman Stephanie Conaghan
Stephanie Conaghan has been missing from Clonshaugh, Dublin 17 since last Thursday.
Gardaí are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing Dublin woman.
Stephanie Conaghan (35) is missing from Clonshaugh, Dublin 17 since last Thursday 22 September.
She is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height and is of a medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes.
The missing Dubliner was last seen wearing black trousers and a purple coat.
Gardaí and Stephanie’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and seeking information from anyone who might be able to trace her whereabouts.
Anyone with information on Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Street Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
