Family concerned for well-being of missing Dublin woman Suzanne Rossiter
The family of a woman who has gone missing in Dublin have said they are concerned for her well-being.
Suzanne Rossiter (47) was last seen in the Kilmacud area of Dundrum in Dublin 14 on August 5.
She is described as being 5’ 8” in height with a medium build and with short black and purple hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a black jumper, dark blue jeans and black sandals with straps.
Gardaí and Suzanne’s family say they are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01 666 5600 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
