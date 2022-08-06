Family concerned for welfare of man (28) missing from Dublin
The family of a man (28) missing from his home in Popintree, Dublin since, August 2nd are concerned for his welfare.
Sean McCarthy was last seen in Drumcondra on Tuesday afternoon.
Described as being 5’8”, he is of stocky build with blue eyes and short dark hair.
Read more
Gardai have asked for the public’s assistance in tracing his whereabouts as they are also concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Sean, is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
Narcos nabbed | Gardai take down Kinahan cartel plane used to fly coke worth €8.4m into Longford
comic craze | Thousands flock to Dublin’s Summer Comic Con with Stranger Things’ metalhead a new craze
probe | Cops launch murder inquiry for missing man following property search
Nice to meet ya | Niall Horan brings pal Lewis Capaldi to his hometown of Mullingar
strong tide | Calls for warning signs of rip currents where brother and sister died in Ballybunion
close call | Man treated for shock after cement mixer crashes into house in Irish town
eternal | Barry Keoghan looks like he’s become a father
American Hustle | Police hunt Bradley Cooper lookalike who allegedly stole tools from hardware store
It's all over | Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson call time on their whirlwind romance
broken | Archie Battersbee’s mother says she is ‘proudest mum’ as life support is turned off