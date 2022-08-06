Appeal | 

Family concerned for welfare of man (28) missing from Dublin

Sean McCarthy was last seen in Drumcondra on Tuesday afternoon
Sean McCarthy is missing from his home in Popintree, Dublin

Sean McCarthy is missing from his home in Popintree, Dublin

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

The family of a man (28) missing from his home in Popintree, Dublin since, August 2nd are concerned for his welfare.

Sean McCarthy was last seen in Drumcondra on Tuesday afternoon.

Described as being 5’8”, he is of stocky build with blue eyes and short dark hair.

Read more

Gardai have asked for the public’s assistance in tracing his whereabouts as they are also concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Sean, is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices