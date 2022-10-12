Family concerned for safety of missing Kerry woman Sheila O’Leary
Gardaí have appealed to the public for information that might help find Sheila.
The family of a missing Kerry woman are concerned for her welfare since she went missing on Saturday.
Sheila O’Leary (43) is missing from Dingle and Gardaí have appealed for the public to come forward with any information that might help trace her whereabouts.
The missing woman is described as 5’ 7” in height, of slim build with brown hair.
Gardaí say they are also concerned for her welfare.
Sheila has been missing since Saturday, October 8, Gardaí said in their appeal.
"Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Sheila is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station on 066 915 1522, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a Garda spokesperson said.
