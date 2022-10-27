Family concerned for missing man Jim Carey (83) from Tipperary
Jim has been missing from his home in Newtown, Nenagh since yesterday morning.
The family of missing 83-year-old Tipperary man are concerned for his safety as Gardaí issue an appeal.
Jim Carey has been missing from his home in Newtown, Nenagh, since yesterday morning.
He was last seen at around 8am on Wednesday, October 26. Jim is described as being 6 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build and grey hair.
Jim was wearing a flat cap, a navy jacket, beige trousers and dark-coloured shoes when he went missing.
Anyone who may have information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jim is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
