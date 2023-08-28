Family ‘concerned’ for man (26) missing from his home in west Dublin

The missing man is described as being six feet tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are appealing for help to trace the whereabouts of 26-year-old Alanas Balsys who is missing from his home in Coolmine, Dublin 15.

He was last seen there on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

“Alanas’ family are concerned for his welfare and have asked An Garda Síochána for assistance in locating him,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information on Alanas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”