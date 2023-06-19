Family clashes in court over the will of developer Joe Cosgrave

Widow tells court his brothers are attempting to take control of construction group

The widow of builder Joe Cosgrave claims his two brothers, Michael and William Cosgrave and the Cosgrave companies, are opportunistically using her husband's death to take control of the well-known construction and development group.

Denise Cosgrave has brought proceedings against the two brothers as well as against two firms that form part of the Cosgrave group, Genstar Unlimited Co and JOM Investments Limited Company.

The case was admitted to the Commercial Court by Mr Justice Denis McDonald and adjourned to December. Lyndon MacCann SC, for the defendants, said his clients were satisfied they have acted in the proper manner.

Ms Cosgrave is seeking declarations that she is entitled to be registered as one-third shareholder, as her late husband was, in Genstar and JOM in her capacity as personal representative of her husband.

She also wants a declaration that the two brothers, who are the other shareholders and directors of the group, have acted arbitrarily and/or capriciously, perversely or irrationally in refusing to consider that her husband's will, along with a High Court order, was sufficient evidence of her entitlement to be registered as a shareholder of Genstar and JOM.

Ms Cosgrave is executor of the will left by her husband who died in February at the age of 62. He is survived by Ms Cosgrave and their two daughters, Kate and Laura.

Immediately after his death, she said several business transactions needed to be carried out urgently on behalf of his estate which necessitated obtaining a limited grant of administration from the High Court. To date, the grant of probate has not issued in circumstances where delays have been encountered in valuing the assets of the estate, she said.

Her solicitors wrote to Michael Cosgrave last March requesting that she be registered as a shareholder in the firms but this was refused.

Her solicitors then applied to the High Court again and got an order giving her liberty to apply for and extract a grant of probate "limited to applying to becoming registered as a shareholder" of the firms in her capacity as executor.

However, she said, the directors continued to refuse to register her and have demanded that she first produce a grant of probate in the absence of which, they said, she did not have standing to seek to become registered.

She said Genstar and JOM were previously controlled on an equal basis by Joe, Michael and by another brother, Peter (who died in 2019). She believes the defendants, and specifically Michael, "are opportunistically using the deceased's death to take control of the Cosgrave group".

She said the directors are proposing that Genstar and JOM take "wide-ranging and irrevocable decisions that will impact the entire future" of the group including the sale of a very considerable suite of undeveloped residential and commercial land and the incurring of substantial new debt

These plans were contained in what was described as the "Eastdil Presentation", a presentation which had been arranged for company representatives and which Ms Cosgrave was allowed to attend on the basis that she executed a non-disclosure agreement.