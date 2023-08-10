Fake Dublin City Council posters claim heroin and crack use allowed in some areas

The poster reads: “Designated Crack and Heroin Zone. Crack and Heroin Use Permitted In This Area.”

A number of fake posters have been erected on bins, walls and phone boxes across Dublin claiming certain areas of the city are “designated crack and heroin zones”.

The blue posters, appearing in Dublin 4 and Dublin 6, are branded with fake Dublin City Council and Government of Ireland logos.

Dublin City Council said the posters, which are scattered across the city, were not put up by the local authority and would be removed.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: “We are aware of the posters and will be removing them as they are not attributable to Dublin City Council.”

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said the fake posters were “totally misleading” and not associated with the local authority.

“The poster claims, falsely, that City Council has designated certain areas in Dublin for heroin and crack use.

“Dublin City Council has nothing to do with these posters. These posters only cause frustration, confusion and anger rather than actually tackling the drugs crisis.

“Whoever is behind these misleading posters should identify themselves and engage with those of us who are trying to tackle the causes and consequences of addiction.

“I fully understand the community’s frustration, but fly posting posters that make baseless claims do nothing to tackle the drugs crisis.

“Many communities feel abandoned to drug dealers. The causes of addiction are complex. Postering lies in the city is not the way to solve this serious problem.

“Tackling the drug crisis needs to be a political priority for this Government. Communities must be at the centre of the strategy.

“The cuts imposed on local drug task forces must be reversed and funding for treatment and rehabilitation services must be greatly increased,” Cllr Doolan added.