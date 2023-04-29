Faces of three family members killed in Thursday’s horror crash in Co Tyrone
They died when their minibus was in collision with a lorry on the A5 Tullyvar Road early on Thursday morning.
These are the three family members who died in a horror crash in Co Tyrone this week.
Christine McKane and Dan McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorley, were killed in the accident near Aughnacloy.
The family had been travelling back to Strabane from an aunt's funeral in England when the crash happened.
A joint funeral service for Christine and Dan will take place on Monday.
Requiem Mass will be held at noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, with interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.
Death notices said their passing was “very deeply regretted” and that they were “sadly missed” by the entire family circle.
A death notice for Christine said she was a “much loved” mother of three and “doting” grandmother of two.
She was from the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane.
Dan McKane, from Castletown Court in the town, was a “much loved” father of two.
Funeral details for Julia McSorley have still to be confirmed.
On Friday two separate memorial services took place – one close to the scene at Aughnacloy and the other close to where Christine and Dan McKane lived in Strabane.
Father Declan Boland read out the names of those who died and lit candles in their memory.
Four survivors were also remembered by the many people who gathered on holy ground at the old site of St John’s Church.
Two have been discharged from hospital, while two others remain critical but are expected to pull through, Fr Boland said.
This week’s crash is the third triple fatality on Co Tyrone’s roads in the past 16 months.
