Face of serial criminal who died in horror smash after stealing car with vulnerable teen inside

The crash scene on the N77 outside Kilkenny Picture: Gerry Mooney

This is the opportunistic car thief who died in a head-on road collision in Co Kilkenny after car-jacking a vehicle with a vulnerable girl (16) in the back seat.

Dale Fogarty (37) from Clough in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, who is known to gardaí and had alcohol and drugs addiction issues, stole the car on Vicar Street in the town on Friday afternoon.

Minutes after taking the vehicle the criminal had crashed the car, resulting in his death and leaving the teenager with life-changing injuries.

It is understood her father had gone to collect something in his office and left his daughter alone momentarily.

When he came back outside, his car with his daughter in it was gone.

The criminal proceeded to drive out of Kilkenny town towards Ballyragget with the teenager in the back seat.

He was driving “extremely dangerously” and overtook a couple of cars on a particularly dangerous bend, on a continuous white line.

About two minutes after he stole the car, the crash occurred.

The driver, who gardaí suspect might have been under the influence but await toxicology results, crashed the stolen car into another car which was heading towards Kilkenny town.

In the other vehicle were three adults including a couple in their 40s and one of their fathers – a man in his 60s, who was dropping them to a wedding. The three were also seriously injured but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The car thief, who previously survived a serious stabbing incident a decade ago, died in hospital following the collision.

A notice on RIP this evening says Fogarty will be “sadly missed”.

"Pre-deceased by his loving father Joe and son Harry. Adored son of Madeline. Dale will be sadly missed by his brother Declan, sisters Mag, Joanna, Lizzy, Maddi-Ann, daughter and son, extended family and friends.”

Speaking at the Fine Gael ard fheis in Athlone this afternoon, Justice Minister Helen McEntee described it as a “really unusual and really tragic incident” in Kilkenny.

“We have one individual who has passed away, we have a young woman who was critically ill, and obviously we had another car with passengers who were also injured as well," she said.

“I think we need to get to the bottom and understand exactly what has happened but really very devastating incident to happen full stop.

"I have no doubt terrifying for the people involved and for the young woman involved and obviously if the gardaí need any support or help in their investigation then obviously they will get the resources that they need.”

A garda spokesperson said: “A female teenager was an occupant of the vehicle when it was stolen.

"This vehicle was subsequently involved in the fatal road traffic collision.”

The N77 between Hennebry's Cross and Dinan Bridge remained closed overnight, and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to either of these incidents to come forward to assist them with their ongoing investigations.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N77 between Kilkenny town and Ballyragget between 3.15pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Green Street area of Kilkenny between 3pm and 3:30pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.