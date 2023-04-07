Face-mask rules relaxed as hospitals take a big step away from pandemic era

From April 19, hospitals can set aside the rule for patients, staff and visitors

There will still be some situations in which hospital staff and patients are encouraged to wear a mask. Photo: Stock image

Face-mask rules, for so long a feature of the Covid-19 pandemic, can be relaxed in Irish hospitals later this month.

The mandate for “universal use” of masks in acute hospitals can end on April 19 for patients, staff and visitors, according to new guidelines.

However, there are exceptions, and the decision to drop the mandate is a matter for each hospital. Masks will not be shelved in various key situations of patient risk.

The update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says “at a minimum”, where patients have respiratory viral symptoms, staff should use a surgical or respirator mask.

Other occasions when staff need to cover up include when performing higher-risk procedures.

Patients in multi-bed wards should be offered masks if others are symptomatic.

The relaxing of the rules comes despite the reporting of 26 Covid outbreaks associated with hospitals last week.

A new study, led by Dublin-born microbiologist Dr Aodhan Breathnach, has offered fresh insight into the wearing of surgical masks.

It says the mandate to wear them in a large London hospital during the first 10 months of the spread of the Omicron variant (December 2021 to September 2022) made no discernible difference to reducing hospital-acquired Covid-19 infections.

Dr Breathnach, of St George’s Hospital, will present the research to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen next week.

Researchers from St George’s analysed routinely collected infection-control data over a 40-week period.

They did this between December 4, 2021 – the week when the Omicron variant became dominant – and September 10 last year.

The UK’s National Health Service introduced a mask mandate for staff in June 2020, which remained in place in clinical areas of hospitals until last June. After that, decisions about mask policy were left to individual hospitals.

During the first phase of the study – December 4, 2021 to last June 1 – all staff and visitors were required to wear masks in clinical and non-clinical areas of the hospital.

In phase two – June 2 to last September 10 – the surgical mask-wearing policy was removed for the majority of wards. Researchers termed this the “study group”.

A subset of high-risk wards, such as those for renal haematology and oncology, as well as the medical admissions unit and intensive care, retained the mask policy for staff. These were the “control group”.

The analysis found that during a general community surge in infection last June, removal of the mask policy among the “study group” was not associated with a significant change in the rate of hospital-acquired infection.

Infection was no higher than when masks were obligatory.

The authors did not observe a delayed effect, with no change in the infection rate during the time when the mask-wearing policy was removed.

There was no immediate or delayed change in infection rate found in the group that continued wearing masks.

Lead author Dr Ben Patterson said this did not mean masks are worthless against Omicron.

He said: “Many hospitals have retained mask-wearing at significant financial and environment cost, and despite the substantial barrier to communication.

“We hope this empirical evidence can help inform a rational and proportionate mask policy in health services.”