Exclusion of kids in social housing from Dublin playground branded ‘disgraceful’

The exclusion of children in social housing from using a playground in their housing complex in Dublin has been called “disgraceful” amid calls to open the playground for all.

Social housing tenants living in the Davitt Road apartment complex on Davitt Road in Drimnagh say they have been “excluded” from using the communal services that have been reserved for private tenants living in the building.

The facilities in the build-to-rent property include a children’s playground, car park, gym, lounge and a co-working area.

The exclusion has resulted in some children in the property being allowed to play in the playground, while the children in the social housing units watch on.

Councillor Daithí Doolan said the exclusion of tenants is “unacceptable and must end immediately”.

While councillor Vincent Jackson said children being excluded from the playground was akin to an “apartheid system”.

Cllr Doolan said: "I met with tenants in the properties reserved for social housing. They are furious at the fact that they can not access car parking, bicycle lock up, the gym or the promised indoor play area.

“Meanwhile tenants renting privately have access to all the amenities in the complex.

Davitt Road apartment complex in Drimnagh

"This segregation is wrong. It further divides communities and flies in the face of Dublin City Council's own City Development Plan and their Strategy for Housing People with Disabilities.

Coilín O'Reilly, housing manager at DCC said the exclusion of the playground is “disgraceful”, however, all tenants should now have access.

“Everybody in the Davitt has access to the playground. There was confusion over fobs and that has now been sorted so everybody has access to the playground and anybody who doesn't can come to me directly,” he said councillors at a meeting on Monday.

Mr O’Reilly said the social housing tenants in the complex have access to the other communal services at a cost of €20 per household per week.

“The reality is that the private tenants are also paying for those facilities. In the agreement we entered into with the property owners, we are not paying for those facilities.

Mr O’Reilly said it could be “part of a conversation” into the future of “who pays?”

“If as a local authority we decide to pay for all our tenants in these properties to have access to those facilities then that money has to come from somewhere,” he said.

“I do agree that it is disgraceful that children don’t have access to a playground and I am glad that’s sorted.”

Residents are also calling for use of the car park in the complex due to a lack of on-street parking which is causing traffic issues.

Cllr Doolan said “dozens” of parking spaces in the complex are empty while there is a “crisis” outside with buses not being able to access the road.

Mr O’Reilly said there should be an “element of parking” for people with a disability but, “We can’t provide parking for everybody everywhere”.