Ex-senior garda released after being quizzed on allegations of rape
The former officer was involved in many cases in which he investigated multiple high profile sexual abuse cases.
A former senior garda who was being questioned on allegations of rape was released without charge last night.
"This male has been released from detention.
"Investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions," a garda spokesman said.
It previously emerged he was involved in many cases in which he investigated multiple high profile sexual abuse cases.
He was arrested yesterday morning in Dublin and was held at a south inner city garda station in the capital for around 12 hours.
He was being questioned by specialist detectives on allegations of rape and sexual abuse.
It is understood that the investigation into the former garda has been ongoing for over a year and relates to his time working in the force.
A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrest and said that the man was arrested for “alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.”
In a statement the Garda Press Office also confirmed the man was a former member of An Garda Síochána but is now a private citizen.
He was detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act.
Senior sources say that the news of the man’s arrest has sent “shockwaves” through the force.
“Many members of all ranks are shocked about this arrest,” one source said.
The former officer served at a senior level in An Garda Síochána for many years but he has been under investigation now for some time.
