Ex GSOC investigator made bizarre offer to help Gerry Hutch legal team during Regency trial

Hutch has told pals he has never spoken to the GSOC officer and believes he is attempting to insert himself into the ‘drama’ surrounding the trial

Late Det Supt Colm Fox had been investigating the attack at the Regency Hotel — © Colin Keegan

A GSOC officer who collected an elderly woman from a party in Gerard Hutch’s home had approached the Monk’s legal team during the Regency trial offering to help them, a source has claimed.

The investigator resigned from the Garda watchdog last month after telling colleagues he had attended an event with Hutch after his acquittal for murder.

It is believed Hutch has told pals he has never spoken to the GSOC officer and believes he is attempting to insert himself into the ‘drama’ surrounding the trial.

Following the Regency Hotel verdict, a ‘small’ party was held in north Dublin home.

The party-goers included an elderly woman with lifelong ties to the Hutch family who lives in the area.

The woman has been renting a room to the GSOC officer, who was recruited from abroad by the Garda watchdog.

According to Hutch’s pals, the investigator merely collected the woman from the veteran criminal’s home at the end of the evening but did not attend the party.

“He was there for a couple of minutes at most, I’m not even sure if he went in the front door”.

The Sunday World can reveal Hutch has told friends he has had no dealings with the GSOC officer who was arrested and laughed off suggestions he was on payroll.

Bizarrely, the GSOC investigator previously made a personal approach to The Monk’s legal team during the high-profile trial.

​The officer, who is in his 60s, is said to have offered to give them information about the death of late Detective Superintendent Colm Fox.

Sources say that the investigator approached a member of the legal team as he ate lunch in an eaterie close to the courts and told him that he had information that could help his client.

The investigator introduced himself as a GSOC officer and asked to speak to the team presenting Hutch’s case.

However, the officer was told by the member of the legal team that it would be inappropriate for him to take any information like that on his own and without witnesses.

However, it is believed the GSOC officer later gave a statement to Hutch’s legal team in regards to what he claimed he knew about the death of Garda Colm Fox.

Detective Superintendent Fox led the investigation into the Regency Hotel murder before he was found dead in Ballymun arda tation in 2018.

Ultimately, the information shared by the GSOC officer was deemed of no use to The Monk or his plea of not guilty in regards to the murder of David Byrne.

The fact that the GSOC officer made the first approach to The Monk and tried to place himself within the Regency case is a bizarre twist for investigators.

Despite the fact that he remains a target for the Kinahan Cartel, The Monk has shown no signs of leaving Ireland.

According to sources, he believes he is safer in Dublin now than previously given the fact the Kinahan network in the city has been effectively dismantled.

The former GSOC investigator was arrested last month on suspicion of leaking confidential information.

He quit the Garda watchdog after telling staff in GSOC that he had attended he Monk’s release party.

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently carrying out inquiries into the investigator’s ties to Hutch.

The former police officer was interviewed under caution and admitted to attending the event.His arrest is understood to have come as a shock to him.

He was detained under Section 81 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 relating to confidentiality of information.

he investigator, who worked for four decades as a police officer in another jurisdiction, resigned from GSOC after being told that he was facing suspension.

The Garda watchdog issued a statement on the hugely controversial affair earlier this week, saying that it had submitted a report to the Minister for Justice outlining the action it had taken.