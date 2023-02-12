Ex GP Anne McCloskey and anti-vaxxer Dolores Webster among RTE protesters

Meanwhile, a convicted drug dealer, who labelled immigrants as ‘filth’ that need to be put ‘back in the airplanes and boats they came in on’ has objected to the Sunday World labelling him ‘far-right.’

Protesters caused chaos outside the RTÉ television studios on Saturday with up to 200 demonstrators blocking traffic in both directions and accusing some of the station’s top stars of ‘crimes against humanity’.

There was a significant Garda presence inside the grounds at Donnybrook as the group protested outside the entrance against a range of topics, including the broadcaster’s coverage of the Covid pandemic and the government’s immigration policies.

Many of the protesters waved the tricolour and held placards denouncing RTÉ as ‘the virus’, claiming Covid-19 was a ‘scam’ and that ‘Ireland is full’.

Some held ‘wanted’ posters with pictures of broadcasters, including Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy, and Ciara Kelly on display — accusing them of ‘crimes against humanity’ for their coverage of the pandemic.

One held a placard branding Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald a ‘traitor’; another called on Children’s Minister Roderick O’Gorman to be sacked.

Many shared conspiracy theories, including that Covid was a deliberate ‘cull of the people.’

Garda at the protest

A number of speakers addressed the crowd, including Dr Anne McCloskey, who lost her job as a GP in Derry for spreading Covid mistruths. She hit out at the Government and the media and proclaimed that “Ireland would rise again” to loud cheers.

Watching McCloskey was prolific anti-vaxxer Dolores Webster, who sparked outrage during the pandemic by calling for fellow protesters to drag President Michael D Higgins from his residence to dance on him “so there is nothing left of his head”.

Ireland First leader Derek Blighe told the crowd that RTÉ would be defunded when “Irish patriots are in power” as protesters turned their attention to the studios.

When one driver approached the entrance of RTÉ he was surrounded by protesters, blocking him from entering and forcing him to reverse onto oncoming traffic.

“Scum, scum, scum — hell is waiting for you,” shouted one protester at the driver.

When one motorist got out of her car to ask the protesters to move. She was told to “get the f*** back into your car”.

Protesters swarms around a car at RTÉ studios

Meanwhile, a convicted drug dealer, who labelled immigrants as ‘filth’ that need to be put ‘back in the airplanes and boats they came in on’ has objected to the Sunday World labelling him ‘far-right.’

Scott Delaney, the son of notorious gangland killer Cotton Eye Joe Delaney, has also announced plans to set up his own security company, comprising of four cars patrolling Dublin 5 and Dublin 13, to protect Irish women and children from immigrants.

In a video shared on Telegram by British far-right Islamophobe Tommy Robinson, Delaney revealed plans for a new security firm to keep Irish women and children safe from immigrants.

And he also shared several debunked and false claims about immigrants raping women and men in Dublin in recent weeks.

“I’m setting up a security company. covering Ard na Greine, Rathvale, Millbrook, Donaghmede, Edenmore, Kilbarrack, Baldoyle, Clarehall and Clongriffin.

“This is only for women so if anybody causes trouble in those area towards women, the(re) are 24-hour phone numbers to ring for four different cars.”