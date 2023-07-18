Every little helps as Louth Lotto player wins huge €2.4m jackpot at Tesco Dundalk

‘There was a great atmosphere with people coming in to check their tickets, hoping to be Louth’s newest millionaire’

Staff at Tesco in the Long Walk Shopping Centre in Dundalk, Co Louth celebrate after it was announced that their store sold Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot ticket worth €2,418,002

Delighted staff at Tesco Dundalk turned out to celebrate as it was revealed that they had sold last Saturday’s €2.4 million winning Lotto ticket.

The National Lottery confirmed that Ireland’s newest Lotto jackpot winner has come forward having bought the golden ticket at the Tesco supermarket in the Long Walk Shopping Centre in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Arrangements are now being made for the Wee County winner to collect their life-changing prize.

Pictured are: Wendy Dwyer (left), Pauline McCartney, Shirley O'Hanlon, Paul McGuinness, Tesco manager Simon Reenan, National Lottery regional sales manager Iyobsa Oatabar, Margaret Woods and Eva Aspin Ravda

Paul McGuinness, Store Manager at Tesco Longwalk said they were delighted to hear that one of their customers had hit the jackpot over the weekend.

“News travelled quick that there might be a winner in the area and there was a great atmosphere with people coming in to check their tickets, hoping to be Louth’s newest millionaire,” Paul said. ”It’s a life-changing amount, huge congrats to the winner.”

Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot winner became the 21st National Lottery millionaire of the year to date as well as the 8th Lotto jackpot winner of 2023 after scooping the life-changing amount of €2,418,002.

