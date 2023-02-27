EU and UK agree deal on Northern Ireland Protocol
The two signed off on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland as Conservative Eurosceptics warned the “devil is in the detail”
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a senior UK government source has said.
The two signed off on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland as Conservative Eurosceptics warned the “devil is in the detail”.
Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen held “final talks” in Windsor, Berkshire, today before she will controversially go on to meet King Charles.
But even with long-awaited changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed it is likely to be only the start of the most challenging week of Mr Sunak’s premiership.
He is battling to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running.
After arriving in London on the Eurostar earlier today, Ms von der Leyen said she was “looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend”.
More to follow
Today's Headlines
Investigation | PSNI release CCTV footage of car used by gunmen who shot DCI Caldwell
DANGEROUS DRUGS | Dog pound owner fined €30k after euthanasia vet-only drugs given by staff to dogs
not ENOCH | Enoch Burke’s fines rise to €22,400 as he turns up to school once again
'terrified' | Dublin hotel worker pleads guilty after asking young colleague to 'taste' his penis
Latest | EU and UK agree deal on Northern Ireland Protocol
help plea | Tragic teen Marius Mamaliga who died after alleged stabbing ‘loved by everyone’
Exposed | Antrim fraudster who claimed over £30k from dead father’s pension avoids jail
MEAN STREETS | Homeless Irish roofer was making €600 a week but ended up sleeping rough
FUR REAL | Kind-hearted Antrim tree cutters rescue five baby squirrels from danger
Terms breach | Dublin postman caught with cannabis worth €10k jailed after stealing phones from mail