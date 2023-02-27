EU and UK agree deal on Northern Ireland Protocol

The two signed off on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland as Conservative Eurosceptics warned the “devil is in the detail”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a senior UK government source has said.

Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen held “final talks” in Windsor, Berkshire, today before she will controversially go on to meet King Charles.

But even with long-awaited changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed it is likely to be only the start of the most challenging week of Mr Sunak’s premiership.

He is battling to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) so they agree to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland to get Stormont back up and running.

After arriving in London on the Eurostar earlier today, Ms von der Leyen said she was “looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend”.

More to follow