Enoch Burke to avoid prosecution over alleged ‘trespass’ at Wilson’s Hospital school

It is understood gardaí believed the necessary ingredients did not exist to sustain a prosecution.

Enoch Burke continued to turn up for work after being suspended and sacked. Photo: Mark Condren

Enoch Burke will not face criminal prosecution for repeatedly turning up at Wilson’s Hospital, the secondary school that dismissed him earlier this year.

The teacher was arrested for alleged trespass last January, just days after being sacked following a long-running row sparked by his refusal, on religious grounds, to comply with a request to call a transgender student by a new name and by their preferred pronouns.

While gardaí subsequently prepared a file on the matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Irish Independent has learned investigating officers recommended in the file that there should be no prosecution.

The recommendation was confirmed in a garda statement to the Irish Independent.

Under the relevant law, authorities must be satisfied that trespass occurred where a person had “no reasonable excuse” for being there and behaved “in such a manner as causes or is likely to cause fear in another person”.

Mr Burke claims he was wrongfully arrested at the school on January 24 and that students, parents and former colleagues have offered him support on his daily visits.

Enoch Burke talks about failings of the media as he leaves school Monday January 30

The claims are at odds with the position of the Co Westmeath school, which has said his presence was “a source of considerable disruption for staff, students, parents and the wider school community”.

In a statement yesterday, a garda spokesperson said: “A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and recommended no prosecution in relation to this matter. An Garda Síochána has no further comment on the matter.”

The difficulty involved in proving trespass in the criminal courts means the issue is more often dealt with as a civil matter instead.

While there will not be a criminal prosecution, Mr Burke still faces the prospect of having to pay damages for trespass arising out of the civil dispute between the school and him.

A High Court judge has yet to rule on the issue, but offered a “provisional view” in March that “there was a clear trespass in this case”.

An evangelical Christian, Mr Burke was deeply uncomfortable with a request from then principal Niamh McShane last May to address a pupil by a new name.

He has stated he could not comply because “transgenderism” was against his religious beliefs.

His stance led to flashpoints and he was suspended following incidents in which he publicly challenged Ms Mc- Shane, including during a chapel service and after a school dinner. He has claimed his suspension and the disciplinary process he faced was unlawful and breached his constitutional right to freedom of expression of his religious beliefs.

The claims have been denied by the school, which maintains the disciplinary process was validly invoked as a result of Mr Burke’s conduct.

The bizarre sight of Mr Burke repeatedly turning up “for work” despite being suspended and later dismissed has attracted considerable publicity, as has his family’s behaviour during several court hearings.

Judges have been spoken over and shouted at, while family members have been removed from courtrooms.

Mr Burke’s refusal to stay away from the school, even after it secured High Court orders against him last August and September, resulted in him being jailed for 108 days for contempt of court.

He resumed his daily visits following his release and was not deterred by a High Court decision that he be fined €700 for each day he remained in contempt. The fines, which began on January 27, now stand at €74,200. Mr Burke has indicated he will not pay.

Neither has he been swayed by the views of judges that the court order restraining him from attending the school does not in any way impinge on his religious beliefs.

Mr Burke has appealed against his dismissal.