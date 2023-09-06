Enoch Burke remains defiant despite Wilson’s Hospital School bid to return him to prison

Sacked teacher called application seeking his arrest ‘an absolute disgrace’

Sacked schoolteacher Enoch Burke is expected to continue his defiance of a court order requiring him to stay away from his former workplace despite the fresh prospect of being returned to prison.

An application was brought before the High Court by lawyers of the board of management of Wilson’s Hospital School yesterday seeking the arrest of Mr Burke and his committal to prison for contempt.

But in a clear sign he does not intend to end his protest, the teacher later issued a defiant statement, claiming the development was “an absolute disgrace”.

The court gave the school permission to serve notice of the application on Mr Burke at short notice and made the matter returnable to Friday.

Ms Justice Emily Egan heard Mr Burke had turned up at the Co Westmeath school every day since the new term began last week, defying a permanent injunction granted by Mr Justice Alexander Owens in July restraining him from trespassing on the premises.

Mr Burke’s breach of similar, albeit temporary, orders last year landed him in jail for 108 days. He was eventually released just before Christmas despite refusing to purge his contempt.

The subsequent imposition by the court of fines of €700-a-day on the teacher failed to stop his almost-daily sojourn to the school, which sacked him last January.

Mr Burke, who is an evangelical Christian, came into conflict with school management last year when he publicly voiced objections to a request from the then principal that a transgender pupil be called by a new name and they/them pronouns. He was later suspended and ultimately dismissed.

Following yesterday’s development, Mr Burke issued a statement to Independent.ie criticising the High Court for entertaining the school’s application.

“We have drug barons walking our streets, crime at an all-time high, people afraid to go out at night. It is appalling that the courts of this land are facilitating a request that I be committed to prison because I will not support transgenderism,” he said.

“The citizens of this country have a right to their religious beliefs. The judges who swore to uphold the law and the constitution are now busying themselves with imprisoning me for my religious beliefs. This is a gross perversion of justice.”

Barrister Rosemary Mallon, for the board, had earlier told Ms Justice Egan that Mr Burke had been attending both “outside and inside the school” in breach of the permanent injunction.

“The terms of that order could not be clearer,” Ms Mallon said.

“Mr Burke has been fully aware of and served with a copy of the orders handed down by Mr Justice Owens.”

The barrister said Mr Burke’s ongoing presence at the school was “causing severe disruption for staff and students”.

A large part of the working day of school principal Frank Milling and his staff was being taken up dealing with Mr Burke’s presence at Wilson’s Hospital School, Ms Mallon said.

On occasions, Mr Milling had “to close doors” to prevent Mr Burke from entering the school, she added.

The barrister said it was “with great reluctance” that the board had returned to court, 12 months on from its initial application against Mr Burke.

Counsel said that following his suspension in August last year, Mr Burke had failed to comply with court orders requiring him to stay away from the school, resulting in his incarceration in Mountjoy Prison for several months.

Ms Mallon said that the subsequent imposition of fines had no impact on Mr Burke’s behaviour, and he continued to attend at the school until the end of the school year last May.

The barrister said that Mr Burke had also appealed the decision to dismiss him from his position as a German and history teacher.

In the circumstances, the school’s board was seeking to have Mr Burke brought before the court to answer what it says is his ongoing contempt of the injunction.

Ms Justice Egan, who described the lengthy proceedings between the school and Mr Burke as “a saga”, said she was satisfied to grant the school board permission, on an ex parte basis, to serve short notice of the application on Mr Burke.

The judge directed that Mr Burke be served personally with the attachment and committal application, and adjourned the matter to Friday’s vacation sitting of the court.