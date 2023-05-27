Enoch Burke ordered to pay MORE costs after latest appeal failure

On Friday the Court of Appeal ruled that Enoch Burke must pay the costs for St Wilson’s Hospital School in relation to the appeal.

ENOCH Burke has been ordered to pay costs for his unsuccessful appeal attempting to overturn court orders preventing him from teaching or attending a Westmeath school.

Members of Burke’s family were removed from court by gardai amid chaotic scenes when he lost his appeal at the Court of Appeal on March 7 against a court order preventing him from attending St Wilson’s Hospital School where he worked as a teacher until his suspension last year and dismissal in January.

His brother Simeon, a law student, was arrested and later convicted and fined €300 for causing a breach of the peace during the court hearing in March.

Dublin District Court heard Simeon was “shouting and screaming largely unintelligible insults in regards to transgenderism” during his brother’s appeal.

He had to be physically removed from gardai as he grabbed benches, latched onto the door and put his feet against the wall as he was being brought out.

Their sister Ammi was also physically ejected from the courts during the appeal hearing but was not charged with any offence.

On Friday the Court of Appeal ruled that Enoch Burke must pay the costs for St Wilson’s Hospital School in relation to the appeal.

In a judgement delivered by Court of Appeal President Mr Justice George Birmingham said that Burke had made written submissions that no cost orders should be made.

“The submissions referred to the fact that issues of general importance were raised. It must be said that the submissions on the part of the appellant, to some extent, at least, involve a re-litigation of the issues that were before the Court on the appeal hearing where he was unsuccessful.”

Mr Justice Birmingham said that Board of Management of Wilson’s Hospital School contended that the usual rule is that costs follow the event and that there were no substantial reasons of an unusual kind which would justify – still less, require – departing from that rule.

“We find ourselves in agreement with the submissions of the respondent. In our view, this is indeed a case where costs must follow the event, where there must be an order for costs in favour of the successful party, the respondent, the Board of Management of Wilson’s Hospital School, and against the unsuccessful party, the appellant [Burke].”

The costs will be determined by a legal costs adjudicator in default of agreement.

It is just the latest costs order made against Burke who was suspended as a teacher at the school last August after he caused disruption at school events due to his unhappiness with directions by the school to use preferred pronouns of a student transitioning to a different gender.

He continued to turn up at the school after his suspension and a court order banning him from the premises.

He found in contempt of court for his refusal to comply with the court order and was jailed for 108 days.

After his release from prison he continued to breach the court order and was later subjected to fines of €700 a day for continuing to breach the injunction.

He was formally dismissed from his job in January but is appealing that decision.

Burke has made regular appearances in court appealing various matter stemming from his dispute with the school but so far all have been unsuccessful.

Last September the High Court ordered Burke to pay the costs of the school’s initial legal action against him.

In March the High Court ruled that Burke must also pay the schools legal costs for motions in relation to the contempt proceedings against him.

Two weeks ago the High Court ruled that the decision to suspend Burke was lawful.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens ruled that, due to Burke’s behaviour at a school board of management meeting, it was "rational and reasonable" for it to expect him to engage in further harmful or disruptive conduct.

Mr Justice Owens granted a permanent injunction against Burke turning up at the school €15,000 in damages for trespass in addition to the daily fines imposed for breaching the court orders.