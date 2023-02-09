Enoch Burke inspires hilarious Valentine’s Day cards

The card features an illustration of the now-infamous photo of Burke standing outside the gates of Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath

The card is being sold on palpack.ie

PalPack, an online gift shop based in Trim, Co Meath, stocks a number of Irish-themed greetings cards – including a brand-new design featuring the schoolteacher.

The card features an illustration of the now-infamous photo of Burke standing outside the gates of Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath, from which he was sacked nearly three weeks ago.

Above the cartoon, the greeting reads: “I’ll never ever, ever ,ever, ever leave you. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

The company does not, however, reference Burke’s name anywhere on the product’s page, and a sign on the gate in the illustration simply states that the figure on the card is standing beside a “school”.

PalPack has promoted the item on its Instagram page, sharing a photo of the card and poking fun at Burke, who has racked up more than €8,000 for repeatedly turning up to school following his dismissal, with the caption: “Show your commitment this Valentine's”.

The product is proving to be popular online too, with one social media user saying the hilarious card is “beyond perfect” and another remarking that it had them in stitches.

According to PalPack, those who wish to buy the card and get it delivered in time for February 14 need to order it by 12pm Monday.

In the item’s description box, they said: “Valentine’s Day cards arrive on the next working day when ordered before 12pm. Cards ordered on Friday by 12pm will arrive Monday”.

Orders placed after 12.30pm will be delivered in 2-3 business days.

Other Valentine’s Day designs on offer on the website include a Dermot Kennedy card (although his name is misspelled as “Dermont”), a crisp sandwich card, and a Mary-Lou McDonald card for Galentine’s Day reading “h*es before bros”.

Priced at €3.95 (or €4.95 if customers would like to include a personalised message inside), its A5 cards are “designed in Ireland and printed on premium card paper”.