Emotional plea to bring missing Sligo man (21) home to ‘his little boy’
Rodney Horan has been missing since Sunday from Sligo
The partner of missing man Rodney Horan (21) has issued an emotional appeal to bring him home to their baby son.
Rodney has been missing from Colooney, Co Sligo since Sunday and concern is growing for the young man as searches continue.
His fiancée Roisín Kennedy has thanked the community for all their help so far.
“Thank you for everyone who has been out looking for Rodney Horan,” she said.
"I appreciate everything everyone’s doing to find him and bring him home safe to me and his little boy.
Read more
"We are very lucky to be surrounded by such amazing people.”
Roisín said the search for Rodney resumed this morning at 7.30am at their local Doorly Park – the area where he was last seen.
Gardaí issued a missing person’s appeal for Rodney on Monday, describing him as 5’ 10” in height, of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes.
"When last seen he was wearing a grey ‘Gym King’ jacket, brown jumper, black jeans, black shoes and a silver chain,” a garda spokesperson said.
“Rodney was last seen on Saturday evening on the Doorly Park side of the Riverside Road.
“Anyone with information that can assist gardaí in locating Rodney is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”
Today's Headlines
monkey business | ‘Monkey gang’ targeted in garda raids during which shotgun and €30k stolen goods were seized
'Vulnerable' | Erin McGregor says she won’t ‘give up fighting’ for son with nonverbal autism
Mob Millions | Ross Browning is the Kinahan cartel’s ‘principal’ man in Ireland, CAB tells court
'Ongoing refusal' | Tenant awarded €10,000 for discrimination after her landlord refused to sign a HAP form
Remarkable footage shows mountain climber fighting off bear in Japan
RIP | Renewed appeal for witnesses after Sligo cyclist Pamela Benson dies following crash
MANHUNT | Kells Killer James Meehan ‘unlawfully at large' after going AWOL during weekend leave
gun evidence | Three AK-47s seized from IRA man’s car one month after Regency shooting, Gerry Hutch trial told
Lotto cash | Dublin family syndicate claim €2.3m jackpot at National Lottery headquarters
Truss-t issues | British PM Liz Truss announces resignation after just 44 days in power