Emmanuel Macron shows love for Irishman who said ‘Je suis une baguette’ in viral clip

Limerick man Eddie O’Keefe is going viral online for interrupting a live interview being filmed by French sports channel L'Équipe while wearing an Irish football jersey.

Looking straight at the camera, O’Keefe shouted “Je suis une baguette!” - which means “I am a baguette” in French.

Afterwards, the French interviewee laughed “He’s Irish, he's out of it, and drunk,” according to some translations.

« Je suis une baguette » 🇮🇪 🥖 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/6sO5qz60uQ — Pierre-Antoine Damecour (@padamecour) November 29, 2022

The clip of O’Keefe, who lives in Dubai, was shared on Twitter by French comedian Pierre-Antoine Damecour with the caption “Je suis une baguette” alongside some laughing emojis, and Irish flag, and a a baguette emoji.

The video has racked up 4.1 million views and some 48,300 likes, one of whom was none other than French president Emmanuel Macron.

Damecour’s tweet is currently top of Macron’s Twitter likes, much to the delight of Irish and French users.

One person shared a screenshot of the politician’s profile and said: “OMG it's true. Emmanuel Macron liked the ‘Je suis une baguette’ tweet”, which prompted someone to remark that it was “one of the best euro bonding moments outside of Eurovision”.

And while O’Keefe has now earned himself icon status among Irish and French people alike, there’s one person that’s less than impressed with his viral moment.

Speaking to TodayFM’s Ray Foley, he admitted that his mother back in Limerick can’t understand what the fuss is about.

“My mother’s disgusted with me! She’s seen all this stuff online,” he said, “If it made the RTÉ News, that would be the pinnacle now.”

He added that he’s been inundated with messages since the video took off online, saying: “It’s mental, my phone has been hopping! I can’t even do a day’s work here!”

The Kilfinane native explained that he and four friends drove to Doha to watch France beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday night.

“Five of us drove up from Dubai into the France/Denmark game on Friday. Sure, we came out and saw an opportunity - the timing was impeccable though,” he added.