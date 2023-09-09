Emergency services rush to scene of train crash and car at rail crossing in Co Mayo
The incident involving the 12.45 Heuston to Westport service happened at a farm crossing
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a train and a car in Co Mayo this afternoon.
The collision, involving the 12.45 Heuston to Westport service, happened at a farm crossing between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris this afternoon.
The level crossing is at a location known as Highlodge.
Emergency services and Irish Rail personnel are responding.
Gardai said they were responding to a “serious incident” on the train line at Ballyhaunis Co Mayo.
“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident involving a train and a vehicle which occurred at approximately 3.15pm this afternoon,” gardai said.
“An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further information at this time as gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene.”
More to follow...