Emergency services rush to scene of train crash and car at rail crossing in Co Mayo

The incident involving the 12.45 Heuston to Westport service happened at a farm crossing

Wayne O'Connor

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a train and a car in Co Mayo this afternoon.

The collision, involving the 12.45 Heuston to Westport service, happened at a farm crossing between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris this afternoon.

The level crossing is at a location known as Highlodge.

Emergency services and Irish Rail personnel are responding.

Gardai said they were responding to a “serious incident” on the train line at Ballyhaunis Co Mayo.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident involving a train and a vehicle which occurred at approximately 3.15pm this afternoon,” gardai said.

“An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further information at this time as gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene.”

