Emergency services at scene of building collapse in Newtownards, Co Down

The scene of the collapse at Mark Street in Newtownards

Christopher LeebodyBelfast Telegraph

The emergency services are at the scene of a collapsed building in Newtownards on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in Mark Street in the town and it is understood building contractors had been working at the building before the incident took place.

Images from the scene show the entire corner of the building has collapsed on to the street.

Police confirmed the street is now closed in both directions.

The PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are both in attendance at the scene and pedestrians and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Mark Street in Newtownards is closed in both direction between its junctions with Railway Street and Mary Street due to the partial collapse of a building in the area.

"Motorists and pedestrians are asked to use alternative routes.”

