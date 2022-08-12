Electric Picnic reveal final line-up for post-Covid return of the iconic festival

The annual music festival has not been held since 2019

Electric Picnic have revealed the final line-up for the post-Covid return of the legendary festival.

The weekend music festival which takes place in Co Laois annually has not been held since 2019.

Returning on September 2nd, the full line-up for across the weekend has been unveiled.

Electric Picnic Line Up 2022

The Coronas, Wild Youth, Lisa McHugh and Hudson Taylor have all joined the line-up.

Gemma Dunleavy, Mango X Mathman, Le Boom, Moncrieff and Kneecap have also been announced.

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me will appear at the festival also, alongside The 2 Johnnies.

Dermot Kennedy and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the first night of the festival with Tame Impala and Picture This on Saturday night.

Snow Patrol and Arctic Monkeys will close out the main stage on Sunday night.

Other acts appearing across the billing include Fontaines D.C, Orla Gartland, Tolu Makay and CMAT.

Tickets for the highly anticipated event are completely sold out.