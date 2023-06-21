Elderly woman (80s) ‘seriously injured’ in Dublin e-scooter crash

Gardaí are investigating the “serious” crash involving a pedestrian and an e-scooter.

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital after a collision involving an e-scooter in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the “serious” crash involving a pedestrian and an e-scooter, which took place on Eccles Street in Dublin 7 at around 3pm Tuesday, 20 June.

A woman in her 80s was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.